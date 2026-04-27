Bihar Board Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 From May 2; BSEB Issues Important Notice

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released an important notice regarding the Intermediate Special (Theoretical) Examination 2026 and Intermediate Compartmental (Theoretical) Examination 2026. According to the board, both examinations will be conducted from May 2 to May 11, 2026 at designated centres across the state.

The notice has been issued for centre superintendents, district education officials and other authorities to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

Exam materials being sent to centres

BSEB said confidential examination materials such as answer sheets with data, OMR sheets, attendance sheets and absence sheets are being packed centre-wise and delivered through authorised special messengers.

Apart from this, several other important documents are also being sent, including:

Examination centre lists

Appointment letters for centre superintendents

Consent letters

Exam schedule copies

Roll sheets

Guidelines for centres

Dataless answer sheets

Security poly bags and packing materials

These materials are being dispatched to District Education Officer offices on April 26, 2026, and will be available for distribution from April 27, 2026.

Centre heads asked to collect materials

The board has directed all centre superintendents to collect the exam materials either personally or through an authorised representative from the District Education Officer’s office.

They have also been asked to carefully verify all items after receiving them and ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice.

District Education Officers have been instructed to receive the materials from the board’s messengers, issue receipts and make sure all designated exam centres receive them on time.

Officials must also guide centre heads to cross-check the confidential materials according to the number of students appearing from affiliated schools and colleges.

What to do if materials are missing

BSEB said if any required material is missing, centre authorities should immediately inform the District Education Officer’s office and contact the board officials concerned for quick resolution.

The Intermediate Special and Compartment exams are conducted for students who need another opportunity to clear subjects or improve their academic status after the regular board examinations.

With the exams beginning from May 2, the board has stressed timely preparation and strict adherence to guidelines at all centres.