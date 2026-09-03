Bihar Board Half-Yearly Exam 2026-27 Schedule Out; Check Class 9, 10, 12 Exam Dates And Timings Here

Bihar Board Half-Yearly Exam 2026-27 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the half-yearly examinations 2026-27 for students of Classes 9 to 12. According to the schedule, the Bihar Board Class 9 and 10 half-yearly exams will be conducted from September 21 to September 23, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from September 18 to September 26, 2026.
The half-yearly examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The schedule for Classes 1 to 8 will be announced separately. Students can check the latest BSEB half-yearly examination updates through the official Bihar Board website.
BSEB Half-Yearly Exam 2026: Date And Time
Exam Dates for Classes 9 and 10: September 21 to September 23, 2026
Exam Dates for Class 12: September 18 to September 26, 2026
Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Afternoon Shift: 2 PM to 5:15 PM
Reporting Time: Students should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam.
Bihar Board Class 9 and 10 Half-Yearly Exam Schedule 2026
September 21, 2026:
Morning Shift: Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Maithili
Afternoon Shift: Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri
September 22, 2026:
Morning Shift: Science, Music
Afternoon Shift: Social Science
September 23, 2026:
Morning Shift: Mathematics, Home Science
Afternoon Shift: English
Bihar Board Class 12 Half-Yearly Exam Schedule 2026
September 18, 2026:
Morning Shift: Physics, Entrepreneurship, Philosophy
Afternoon Shift: Chemistry, Accountancy, Political Science
September 21, 2026:
Morning Shift: Mathematics
Afternoon Shift: Biology, Business Studies, Geography
September 22, 2026:
Morning Shift: English
Afternoon Shift: Hindi
September 23, 2026:
Morning Shift: Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Arabic, Pali, Persian, Bangla, Bhojpuri, Magahi
Afternoon Shift: Psychology
September 24, 2026:
Morning Shift: Agriculture, Economics
Afternoon Shift: Sociology
September 25, 2026:
Morning Shift: History
Afternoon Shift: Music
September 26, 2026:
Morning Shift: Home Science
Afternoon Shift: No examination
BSEB Half-Yearly Exams 2026: Important Guidelines
The Bihar Board has also issued instructions for students appearing for the half-yearly examinations.
Students should reach their examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination.
Candidates should carry the required stationery and other permitted items to the examination centre.
Students should thoroughly revise the prescribed syllabus before appearing for the examination.
Prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall.
Students must follow all instructions issued by the examination authorities and the respective schools.
BSEB Half-Yearly Exam 2026 Results
Unlike the annual board examinations, the results of the half-yearly examinations will be declared by the respective schools. Students should therefore remain in contact with their schools for information regarding result dates and mark sheets.
The examination-related details and further updates will be made available through the official Bihar Board website.