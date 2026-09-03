Bihar Board Half-Yearly Exam 2026-27 Schedule Out; Check Class 9, 10, 12 Exam Dates And Timings Here

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Bihar Board Half-Yearly Exam 2026-27 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the half-yearly examinations 2026-27 for students of Classes 9 to 12. According to the schedule, the Bihar Board Class 9 and 10 half-yearly exams will be conducted from September 21 to September 23, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from September 18 to September 26, 2026.

The half-yearly examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The schedule for Classes 1 to 8 will be announced separately. Students can check the latest BSEB half-yearly examination updates through the official Bihar Board website.

BSEB Half-Yearly Exam 2026: Date And Time

Exam Dates for Classes 9 and 10: September 21 to September 23, 2026

Exam Dates for Class 12: September 18 to September 26, 2026

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2 PM to 5:15 PM

Reporting Time: Students should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam.

Bihar Board Class 9 and 10 Half-Yearly Exam Schedule 2026

September 21, 2026:

Morning Shift: Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Maithili

Afternoon Shift: Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri

September 22, 2026:

Morning Shift: Science, Music

Afternoon Shift: Social Science

September 23, 2026:

Morning Shift: Mathematics, Home Science

Afternoon Shift: English

Bihar Board Class 12 Half-Yearly Exam Schedule 2026

September 18, 2026:

Morning Shift: Physics, Entrepreneurship, Philosophy

Afternoon Shift: Chemistry, Accountancy, Political Science

September 21, 2026:

Morning Shift: Mathematics

Afternoon Shift: Biology, Business Studies, Geography

September 22, 2026:

Morning Shift: English

Afternoon Shift: Hindi

September 23, 2026:

Morning Shift: Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Arabic, Pali, Persian, Bangla, Bhojpuri, Magahi

Afternoon Shift: Psychology

September 24, 2026:

Morning Shift: Agriculture, Economics

Afternoon Shift: Sociology

September 25, 2026:

Morning Shift: History

Afternoon Shift: Music

September 26, 2026:

Morning Shift: Home Science

Afternoon Shift: No examination

BSEB Half-Yearly Exams 2026: Important Guidelines

The Bihar Board has also issued instructions for students appearing for the half-yearly examinations.

Students should reach their examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination.

Candidates should carry the required stationery and other permitted items to the examination centre.

Students should thoroughly revise the prescribed syllabus before appearing for the examination.

Prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall.

Students must follow all instructions issued by the examination authorities and the respective schools.

BSEB Half-Yearly Exam 2026 Results

Unlike the annual board examinations, the results of the half-yearly examinations will be declared by the respective schools. Students should therefore remain in contact with their schools for information regarding result dates and mark sheets.

The examination-related details and further updates will be made available through the official Bihar Board website.