Bihar Board Exam 2027: BSEB Opens Special Five-Day Registration Window Till August 22 At secondary.biharboardonline.org; Check Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given students who missed the earlier registration deadline one final opportunity to complete the registration and permission process for the Bihar Board Matric Annual Examination 2027.

As per a notice issued on August 17, the board has opened a special window from August 18 to August 22, 2026. During this period, recognised schools can submit the online registration or permission applications and deposit the prescribed fee, including the late fee, for eligible students.

The process will be carried out by school heads through the official BSEB portal at secondary.biharboardonline.org or through the direct link available on the Bihar Board website.

Direct link to read the official notification

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Registration window details

The special registration window is available only for the specified five-day period. Schools and students should complete all required formalities before the deadline.

Registration window: August 18 to August 22, 2026

Last date: August 22, 2026

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Eligible applicants

The special window is meant for eligible students who could not complete their registration or permission application during the earlier registration period for the Annual Secondary Examination 2027, Session 2026-27.

The board has also clarified that students whose fees were deposited earlier but whose applications were not completed can use this period to finish the pending process.

Similarly, students whose registration applications were submitted but whose pre-filled declaration form was not uploaded must complete that requirement during the extended window.

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Fee structure details

For the special registration window, the fee structure, including the late fee, is as follows:

Regular Category

Online registration application form fee: Rs 50

Online data entry fee: Rs 50

Registration fee: Rs 250

Permission fee: Rs 100

Late fee: Rs 100

Total fee: Rs 550

Independent Category

Online registration application form fee: Rs 50

Online data entry fee: Rs 50

Registration fee: Rs 250

Permission fee: Rs 130

Late fee: Rs 100

Total fee: Rs 580

Online data entry fee: Out of the Rs 50 charged under this component, Rs 30 will be retained by the educational institution to cover the cost of filling out the online application and downloading and providing the dummy or original registration card.

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Dummy card process

BSEB has placed particular emphasis on the dummy registration card and declaration process.

Students whose applications are submitted during the special window will have their pre-filled declaration form generated through the portal. The document must be checked carefully by the student, parent or guardian and school head.

If the details are correct, the declaration must be signed by the student and their parent or guardian, followed by the signature and seal of the school head. The signed document must then be uploaded on the board's portal.

If any mistake is found, the school head will have to make the correction online by August 22, 2026. The corrected dummy registration card must then be downloaded, signed and uploaded again.

The board has warned that simply submitting the registration application will not be enough. Students whose signed dummy registration card containing the declaration is not uploaded will not be allowed to apply for the Annual Secondary Examination 2027 and will not be issued an admit card.

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: School responsibilities

BSEB has also asked school heads to ensure that applications are submitted for all eligible students whose prescribed fees have been deposited.

The board noted that, during the earlier registration period, some schools had deposited fees for students but did not complete their online registration applications. Principals have been cautioned that applications must be completed within the stipulated special window.

After August 22, applications relating to fees deposited during this extended period will not be accepted, and the concerned school head will be responsible for any resulting issue.

Only recognised schools with valid affiliation can submit the applications. Schools whose recognition or affiliation has been cancelled, withdrawn or suspended cannot use the portal for registration.

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Student details and subjects

The board has also directed schools to enter students' and parents' names and other details accurately. The use of dummy names or placeholders such as A, B, C, AB, BC, X, XY or XYZ is strictly prohibited.

If such details are found in a registration application, the application can be cancelled and action may be taken against the concerned school head.

Students who have been allotted an APAAR ID must enter it in the designated field of the registration form. The Aadhaar number is also required in the specified section. Candidates who do not have an Aadhaar number have been asked to make the required declaration in the form.

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Vocational subject guidelines

BSEB has also reiterated its instructions regarding vocational subjects offered as an optional eighth subject. These include trades such as Security, Beautician, Tourism, Automobile, Retail Management, Electronics & Hardware, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom and IT/ITES.

Only students studying these subjects in schools identified by the board for vocational education will be able to select the corresponding subjects. Students from other schools will not be permitted to opt for them.

Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration: Next steps for students

Students who missed the earlier registration deadline should contact their school without waiting for the final day. Since the online application, fee payment, declaration and dummy registration card formalities all have to be completed within the extended period, any pending step could affect eligibility for the examination.

The school authorities should also verify every detail before submitting the application, particularly the student's name, parents' names, personal details, subjects and identification information.

For technical difficulties related to the registration process or fee payment, BSEB has provided the helpline number 9430429722 and email address beeb@antiersolutions.com.

Candidates and schools are advised to keep checking the official Bihar Board website for further instructions.