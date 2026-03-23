Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 Declared At results.biharboardonline.com; Direct Link Here | Website: https://results.biharboardonline.com/

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric result today, March 23, 2026. Students can check their 12th result 2026 Bihar Board online through the official website results.biharboardonline.com. To download the Bihar Board 12th result 2026, they need to use their roll code and roll number.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can check their results on these official portals:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet

BSEB Class 12th Results 2026: What's Next?

Within a given time frame, students who are unhappy with their grades can request a review or reevaluation.

Candidates may take compartment exams if they do not receive passing grades in one or more subjects. The board will eventually release the specific timetable and application procedure for these tests.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Here’s How to Check Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets online through DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in, or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: Use your mobile number to create an account if you don't already have one.

Step 4: Look for the link to the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026.

Step 5: Type in your roll number and code.

Step 6: Download the digital marksheet

BSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via sms

Step 1: Open the message box on your phone.

Step 2: Enter the message now: BIHAR12 <space>. Roll Number

Step 3: Text 56263.

Step 4: The BSEB 12th results will soon be sent to you via SMS.