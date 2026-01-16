Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Exams Begin February 2

The admit cards for students taking the Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) exam in 2026 have been made available by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Class 12 exams will start on February 2 and run through February 13, 2026, according to the BSEB exam datesheet 2026. School principals can download the BSEB Board Class 12th Admit Card 2026 by entering their user ID and password on the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Students will receive their Bihar Board Intermediate Admit Card 2026 once it has been signed and stamped.

Important dates

BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released: January 2026

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Start Date: February 2, 2026

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam End Date: February 13, 2026

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to inter23.biharboardonline.com or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com to see the board's website.

Step 2: On the side tab, select the "Student Section."

Step 3: Navigate to the Intermediate portion on the same site by scrolling down from the "Students Section."

Step 4: An "Admit Card" link will appear once the final Admit Card for Class XII Examinations is accessible for download.

Step 5: You will be taken to a page when you click on the "Admit Card" link.

Step 6: Enter the necessary information, including your password and school ID and press the "Search" button.

Step 7: The 2026 BSEB 12th admission card will be shown.

Step 8: Click the "Download" button. The BSEB admit card for class 12 2026 should be saved and printed out.

Direct link to download

Additionally, the board has made a scribe facility available to children with disabilities. Students can email bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com or the helpline at 0612-2230039 if they are having any problems. You can go to the BSEB website for additional details.