Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 81.79%

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Class 10 result today, March 29, 2026. Students can check their 10th result 2026 through the official website results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com . To download the Bihar Board 10th result 2026, they need to use their roll code and roll number. Candidates must get at least 33% of the marks in each subject to be considered successful.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.79%

BSEB held the Class 10 2026 board exams in February at 1,699 locations, with about 15.12 lakh students taking them. There were 1,512,687 students who took the Bihar Board exam. Of these, 7,85,722 were girls and 7,26,961 were boys. A total of 12,35,743 students passed the exam.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Toppers

This year, two girls secured the top ranks in the Class 10 board exams, with Pushpanjali Kumari and Savreen Parveen emerging as the toppers with 98.4%.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentages

2025: 82.11%

2024: 82.91 %

2023: 81.04 %

2022: 79.88 %

2021: 78.17 %

2020: 80.59 %

2019: 80.73 %

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your BSEB matriculation scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026: How to check BSEB result at DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials or create a new account.

Step 3: Navigate to the BSEB matric results section, located under the "Education" or "Results" tab.

Step 4: Fill in the BSEB Class 10th matric roll number, school number, and other required information as directed.

Step 5: After entering the required information, you should be able to view your BSEB Matric result for 2026.

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026: How to Check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026 via UMANG App?

Students who want to check their Bihar Board results 2026 using the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your phone number.

Step 3: Choose Bihar Board Class 10 result tabs from the options.

Step 4: Enter your name, address, ticket ID, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 5: The BSEB 10th result 2026 will display on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results and print them for future use.