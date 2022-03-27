Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Direct link, list of websites to check

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is prepared to declare Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 anytime soon. All the BSEB students who are eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board matric/Class 10th results are advised to keep a close eye on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, as many asof 16,48,894 students appeared for the BSEB matriculation/Class 10th exam in the state. Further, the Bohar Board class 10th exam was conducted from February 17 to February 24 in two sessions every day, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:26 PM IST