Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released For Schools At exam.biharboardonline.com; Exams From January 20

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 admit cards for schools beginning January 6, 2026, according to an official statement published by the board. Only school heads and principals can download the admission cards using their User ID and Password from the board's official website, exam.biharboardonline.com.
Following verification and the principal's signature, students will obtain their hall passes via their individual schools.
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Important dates
Practical / Internal Assessment exams: January 20 to January 22, 2026
BSEB Class 10 (Matric) theory exams: February 17 to February 25, 2026
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card
To download the hall passes, school administrators must go to the official website. Examine the instructions listed below.
Step 1: Go to the official website, exam.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Select the "Login" window.
Step 3: Input the password and user ID.
Step 4: The admit cards will be shown.
Step 5: Download for additional information
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card
Candidate’s name and roll number
Name of the examination
Examination centre details
Candidate’s photograph and signature
Exam date and timetable
Reporting time
Duration of the examination
Important instructions and guidelines for candidates
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Important instruction for school
Admit cards must be downloaded from the board’s website by school authorities only.
School heads must sign and seal the admit cards before distributing them to eligible students.
Students must carry the signed admit card to the examination centre for both practical and theory exams.
Only “sent-up” and eligible candidates will be issued admit cards.
Admit cards will NOT be issued to
Non–sent-up candidates
Expelled students
Candidates who failed or were absent
The board will take strict action against school heads if admit cards are issued to ineligible candidates.
No corrections are allowed once the admit card is issued.
Examination centres will strictly verify admit cards.
Candidates whose admit card details do not match board records will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
Facility for Divyang (PwD) Candidates
PwD candidates who cannot write independently will be provided a scribe (writer) facility as per government rules.
Applications for a scribe must be submitted through the school at least one week before the exam.