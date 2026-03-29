Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Check BSEB Matric Toppers' Name, Scores, Awards For Top Performers

Bihar Board Matric Topper List 2025: The BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 was made available by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at matricresult2026.com and matricbiharboard.com. At the press conference, the Bihar Board 10th Result was revealed. The Bihar Board class 10 topper list 2026 has been announced by the board in addition to the BSEB 10th result 2026. Students can view the names and other pertinent information of the Bihar Board class 10th top scorers here.

Pushpanjali Kumari & Sabreen Praween topped the Class 10 exams by securing 492 marks.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Toppers Name

1st Rank:

- Pushpanjali Kumari, Jamui & Parveen

- Percentage: 98.4%

2nd Rank:

- Nahid Sultana

- Percentage: 97.8%

3rd Rank:

- Name: Anupa Kumari, Om Kumar

- Percentage: 97.6%

4th Rank:

- Name: Jyoti Kumari, Anubhav Kumar, Ansh Raj

- Percentage: 97.4%

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Overall student statistics

About 15.12 lakh student took the Class 10 2026 board exams, which were administered by BSEB in February at 1,699 locations. There were 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys among the 1,512,687 students who took the Bihar Board test.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Award for toppers

Students securing the top positions will receive attractive rewards, with the first rank holder awarded ₹2 lakh, the second rank receiving ₹1.5 lakh, and the third rank getting ₹1 lakh. Those placed in the fourth and fifth ranks will be given ₹20,000 each, while 10 other top-performing students will be awarded laptops.

Bihar Board 10th result 2026: Scrutiny

Students can use the official website to apply for scrutiny if they are unhappy with their grades. The window for applications will be open from April 1 to April 7, 2026.