 Bihar Board 10th Result: Topper Mohd. Ruman Ashraf wants to join NDA
Mohammad Ruman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhupra has topped the Bihar Board Class 10th examination 2023. He secured 489 marks out of 500. During an media interaction he said he wants to join NDA, National Defence Academy.

Friday, March 31, 2023
article-image
Topper Mohd. Ruman Ashraf | @hindkhabar3

Patna: Bihar Education Minister, Chandrashekhar Yadav today declared the Bihar class 10th Result at BSEB Headquarters, Patna.

Mohammad Ruman Ashraf of Islamia High School, Sheikhupra has topped the Bihar Board Class 10th examination 2023. He secured 489 marks out of 500. As many as 21 students have been placed in the top 5 while 90 students made it to top 10.

Interacting with the media, Mohd. Ashraf said that he is feeling good and proud of the achievement, he gave credit of the result to his parents and relatives.

He further said that the school also played an important role for him to top the state board exam. He also revealed that his favorite subject is Social science.

He said that he would like to serve the country by joining National Defence Academy (NDA).

This year, 81.04% students have passed BSEB class 10 results. A total of 16.10 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

