Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys; Secure Top Ranks With 98.4%

Representative Photo | File Photo

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 on March 29, highlighting girls' impressive performance, who not only dominated the merit list but also secured the top ranks in the state.

This year, the overall pass percentage was 81.79%, with over 15 lakh students taking the exam.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Girls Top the Merit List

In a remarkable achievement, Pushpanjali Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui and Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali emerged as joint toppers, each scoring 492 marks (98.4%). Their outstanding performance placed them at the top of the state, reflecting the growing academic excellence among female students.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Strong Female Participation

Out of the total 15,12,687 students who appeared, 7,85,722 were girls, indicating high participation.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Top 10 Merit List

Not just the top rank, girls maintained a strong presence across the merit list:

Rank 1: Pushpanjali Kumari – 492 marks (98.4%)

Rank 1: Sabreen Praween – 492 marks (98.4%)

Rank 2: Nahid Sultana – 489 marks (97.8%)

Rank 3: Anupa Kumari – 488 marks (97.6%)

Rank 3: Om Kumar – 488 marks (97.6%)

Rank 4: Jyoti Kumari – 487 marks (97.4%)

Rank 4: Anubhav Kumar – 487 marks (97.4%)

Rank 4: Ansh Raj – 487 marks (97.4%)

Rank 5: Prerna Kumari – 486 marks (97.2%)

Rank 5: Nasrin Parvin – 486 marks (97.2%)

Rank 5: Abhnish Kumar – 486 marks (97.2%)

Rank 5: Bikash Kumar Gupta – 486 marks (97.2%)

Rank 5: Rupesh Kumar – 486 marks (97.2%)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Toppers to Receive Rewards

The top three students will receive ₹2 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹1 lakh as rewards for their achievements. Those ranked fourth and fifth will receive ₹20,000 each, while 10 other top-performing students will receive laptops.