Bihar Bharat Bandh: Agitators Attempt To Set School Bus With Students On Fire, Shocking Video Surfaces

IANS

Chaos erupted in Gopalganj during the Bharat Bandh today as agitators set fire to a school bus carrying children at Arar More in the city. The incident occurred when protesters stopped the bus and attempted to set it on fire, putting the lives of the children on board at risk.

See Video Below:

Bihar: During the Bharat Bandh in Gopalganj, agitators set fire at Arar More in the city.



During this, when a school bus full of children passed by, some protesters stopped the bus and attempted to set it on fire pic.twitter.com/DVYxIHIIzy — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

The video footage shows the protesters stopping the school bus and attempting to set it on fire, while the bus, filled with children, can be seen narrowly passing the incident and escaping unharmed.

The bus narrowly escapes the inferno by driving over burning tires, leaving everyone shaken.

Protesters can also been seen vandalising the school bus windshield, putting lives at risk. The protests have turned into a nightmare for school students, with many private schools in Patna forced to shut down and others suspending bus services, as per media reports.

The Bharat Bandh was organized by Bhim Army members and supported by other parties, including the RJD and Vikassheel Insaan Party, to protest the recent Supreme Court order. The order allows state governments to sub-classify SCs and STs, potentially creating separate quotas for more disadvantaged groups.

Ahead of the protests, the Patna District Magistrate warned against violence and property damage, stating that those involved would face legal consequences.