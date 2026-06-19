Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Result Declared At biharcetbed-brabu.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Result: The Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 results have been released by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University on their official website, biharcetbed-brabu.in. By entering their application number and password, candidates who took the entrance exam can view their results. As it will be necessary for counselling, seat assignment, and final admission procedures, the scorecard will be essential to the next stage of the admissions process.

By entering their application number and password, candidates who took the entrance exam can view their results.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the Bihar B.Ed. CET official website.

Step 2: Select the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2026 result link.

Step 3: Type in the password and application number.

Step 4: To see the outcome, submit the information.

Step 5: Save the scorecard after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Details mentioned on the result

All information on the scorecard, such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam name, subject details, category, marks earned, total marks, rank secured, and qualifying status, should be carefully checked. To prevent issues during counselling and admission, any inconsistency in this information should be reported immediately to the relevant authorities.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Topper

Himanshu from Vaishali and Vivek from Katihar won the Bihar B.Ed. admission test this year. With 117 points apiece, both pupils did really well. Anjani Kumari from Sitamarhi scored the highest among female students with 116 points.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 Result: Allotment process

The allotment process for successful candidates will start tomorrow, June 20th. Candidates can apply by going to biharcetbed-brabu.in, the official website. Candidates whose names appear in the allotment result will thereafter be eligible to enrol at their designated institution after the allotment result is made public.