Bihar BCECE LE 2026 Counselling Schedule Released; Choice Filling Begins July 13 For Lateral Entry Engineering Admissions

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the online counselling schedule for BCECE (LE) 2026, opening the admission process for eligible diploma holders seeking lateral entry into the second year of undergraduate engineering courses in Bihar.

As per the official notification, online choice filling begins on July 13, 2026, while the last date to submit and lock choices is July 21, 2026. Candidates who have qualified in BCECE (LE) 2026 can participate in the counselling process through the board's official website.

The counselling is being conducted for admission to engineering colleges under the Government of Bihar, including Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Women's Institute of Technology, Darbhanga, and other participating institutions.

Direct link to read the official notification

BCECE LE 2026 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates below:

Rank Card Availability: Already Released

Seat Matrix Published: July 10, 2026

Online Choice Filling Begins: July 13, 2026

Last Date for Choice Filling & Locking: July 21, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 25, 2026

Download Round 1 Allotment Letter: July 25 to July 30, 2026

Round 1 Document Verification & Admission: July 28 to July 30, 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2026

Download Round 2 Allotment Letter: August 6 to August 10, 2026

Round 2 Document Verification & Admission: August 9 to August 10, 2026

Note: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has stated that a Mop-Up (Round 3) counselling will be conducted if seats remain vacant after the completion of the first two rounds of counselling.

Eligibility criteria

The counselling process is open to candidates who:

Qualified in BCECE (LE) 2026.

Have been issued a valid Rank Card by BCECEB.

Have passed the required educational qualification prescribed in the prospectus by the date of document verification.

Wish to seek admission into the second year (lateral entry) of undergraduate engineering programmes.

Candidates who fail to meet the prescribed eligibility conditions at the time of counselling or document verification will not be considered for admission.

Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can complete the counselling process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BCECEB website.

Step 2: Open the BCECE (LE) 2026 Online Counselling Portal.

Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Password.

Step 4: Select as many preferred colleges and engineering branches as possible.

Step 5: Arrange the choices in your preferred order.

Step 6: Review and edit your choices, if required.

Step 7: Lock your final choices before the deadline.

Step 8: Download and keep a printout of the locked choice slip for future reference.

Choice locking instructions

Candidates should note the following before submitting their preferences:

Choice locking and unlocking will be done through OTP verification.

The OTP will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number and email ID.

The registered mobile number and email ID cannot be changed during counselling.

If candidates do not manually lock their choices before the deadline, the system will automatically lock the last saved preferences after the closing time.

No modifications will be permitted once the choice-filling window closes.

The board has also clarified that choice filling is a one-time process. Candidates who fail to submit their choices in the first round will not be given another opportunity in subsequent rounds.

Seat allotment process

Seats will be allotted strictly on the basis of:

Candidate's merit/rank in BCECE (LE) 2026.

Preferences submitted during choice filling.

Availability of seats.

Candidates who are unhappy with their allotted college or branch can opt for upgradation while downloading their provisional allotment order.

However, those who do not select the upgradation option will not be considered in the next counselling round.

Documents required for verification

Candidates must carry the following original documents, along with one self-attested photocopy of each, during document verification:

Matriculation Admit Card

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 10 Provisional/Passing Certificate

Intermediate/B.Sc. Admit Card (where applicable)

Intermediate/B.Sc. Mark Sheet

Intermediate/B.Sc. Passing Certificate (if applicable)

Three-Year Diploma Engineering Admit Card

Diploma Engineering Mark Sheet

Diploma Provisional Passing Certificate

BCECE (LE) 2026 Admit Card

Six passport-size photographs (same as used in the application)

Original Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Residential Certificate

Character Certificate

Disability Certificate (for DQ candidates, if applicable)

Aadhaar Card copy

BCECE (LE) 2026 Application Confirmation Page

BCECE (LE) 2026 Rank Card

Choice Filling Slip

Three copies of the Provisional Allotment Order

Verification Slip (2 copies)

Biometric Form (1 copy)

Any other certificate mentioned in the official prospectus, if applicable

Important advisory for candidates

BCECEB has advised candidates not to wait until the last date to complete choice filling, as the board will not be responsible for internet connectivity issues or last-minute technical problems.

Candidates allotted a seat in the first round must report to the designated Reporting/Nodal Centre mentioned in their allotment order for document verification within the prescribed schedule. Failure to complete verification will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat and disqualification from further counselling rounds.

Those who are not allotted a seat in Round 1 will automatically remain eligible for consideration in the next round based on merit and seat availability.