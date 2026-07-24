Bihar BBOSE June 2026 Exams: BSEB Sets Up Control Room For Class 10, 12 Candidates

Bihar BBOSE June 2026 Exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has set up a dedicated control room for the smooth conduct of the Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) June 2026 examinations for Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) students.

The control room will be available to address issues faced by candidates and other stakeholders during the examination period. The facility will remain operational in two shifts from July 24 to August 18, 2026.

Bihar BBOSE June 2026 Exams: BBOSE June 2026 exam dates

As per the official notice issued by the Bihar School Examination Board, the practical and theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted on the following dates:

BBOSE Class 12 Practical Examination: July 25 to July 28, 2026

BBOSE Class 12 Theory Examination: July 31 to August 18, 2026

BBOSE Class 10 Practical Examination: July 25 to July 28, 2026

BBOSE Class 10 Theory Examination: July 31 to August 12, 2026

Control room to remain operational till August 18

The control room established by BSEB will start functioning from 6 am on July 24, 2026, and will remain operational until 10 pm on August 18, 2026. It will work in two shifts to provide assistance during the examination process.

Candidates, examination officials and other concerned individuals who face any difficulty during the conduct of the BBOSE examinations can contact the control room for assistance and resolution of their concerns.

The board has provided two helpline numbers for candidates and others to report examination-related issues:

0612-2232227

0612-2232257

The BSEB has asked those facing problems during the examinations to contact the control room through the numbers provided so that necessary action can be taken without delay.

The notice was issued by the Controller of Examinations (Higher Secondary), Bihar School Examination Board, under Advertisement No. PR 167/2026. Candidates are advised to keep track of official updates from the board throughout the examination schedule.