Bihar BBOSE June 2026: BSEB Issues Notice On Supply Of Class 10, 12 Exam Materials

Bihar BBOSE June 2026 Exam: A notice for the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th June Exams 2026 has been released by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE). The notice states that the practical and theoretical exam materials would be delivered on July 22 to the District Education Officers, District Programme Officers, and all examination center heads.

All necessary materials for the theory and practical exams will be sent to the districts by BBOSE. Answer sheets, attendance records, absentee forms, reward sheets, envelopes, question papers, directions, and more are among the test materials.

Bihar BBOSE June 2026 Exam: Notice

The announcement states that on July 22, 2026, the exam materials would be delivered to the District Education Officers' offices. After verification, center superintendents must pick up all materials on the same day. There will also be some additional answer sheets and other materials available for use in an emergency.

Every official is required to preserve total confidentiality and safeguard all exam materials. The responsible officials are required to promptly notify the board via the contact numbers and email addresses if any packet is discovered to be damaged, incomplete, wrong, or open.

BBOSE Class 10th June Theory Exams 2026: Date And Time

Exam Dates: July 30 to August 10, 2026

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Subject-wise Schedule

July 30: Science (First Shift); Home Science (Second Shift)

July 31: Home Science (First Shift); Social Science (Second Shift)

August 1: English (First Shift); Mathematics (Second Shift)

August 3: Hindi (First Shift); Indian Culture and Heritage (Second Shift)

August 6: Yoga and Physical Education (First Shift); Basic Computer (Second Shift)

August 7: Urdu (First Shift); Sanskrit (Second Shift)

August 8: Business Studies (First Shift); Maithili (Second Shift)

August 10: Bhojpuri and Bangla (First Shift); Arabic and Persian (Second Shift)

BBOSE Class 10th June Practical Exams 2026: Date And Time

Exam Dates: July 25 to July 28, 2026

First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second Shift: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Subject-wise Schedule

July 25: Home Science (First Shift); Basic Computer (Second Shift)

July 27: Yoga and Physical Education (First Shift); Science (Second Shift)

July 28: Home Science (First Shift)

BBOSE Class 12th June Exams 2026: Date And Time

Exam Dates: July 31 to August 18, 2026

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Subject-wise Schedule

July 31 (Friday): Mathematics (First Shift); Chemistry (Second Shift)

August 1 (Saturday): Biology (First Shift); Physics (Second Shift)

August 6 (Thursday): Maithili, Bangla and Bhojpuri (First Shift); Accountancy (Second Shift)

August 7 (Friday): Sanskrit and Arabic (First Shift); Psychology (Second Shift)

August 8 (Saturday): Economics (First Shift); Home Science (Second Shift)

August 10 (Monday): Political Science (First Shift); Sociology (Second Shift)

August 11 (Tuesday): Yoga and Physical Education (First Shift); Computer Science (Second Shift)

August 12 (Wednesday): Music (First Shift); Fine Arts (Second Shift)

August 13 (Thursday): Business Studies (First Shift); Education and Philosophy (Second Shift)

August 14 (Friday): Urdu (First Shift); Magahi (Second Shift)

August 17 (Monday) - Revised: Hindi (First Shift); English (Second Shift)

August 18 (Tuesday) - Revised: Geography (First Shift); History (Second Shift)

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.