 Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: A Look At Chirag Paswan's Education Qualification
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: A Look At Chirag Paswan's Education Qualification

Chirag Paswan attended NIOS and briefly attended Bundelkhand University to study computer engineering before leaving in the third semester.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan | ANI

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Chirag Ram Vilas Paswan is today one of the most recognisable faces in national politics and the sitting Union Minister for Food Processing Industries.

According to data on the Election Commission's website, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is expected to make a major comeback in the Bihar Assembly elections this year, with his party leading by 20 seats.

Let's take a look at the education qualification of Union Minister for Food Processing Industries:

Early schooling and higher secondary education

Paswan did his schooling from the National Institute of Open Schooling, Delhi. The flexible education system in NIOS is known for accommodating different kinds of learners, affording him space to explore academic learning and build up parallel interests.

Following schooling, Paswan joined the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) program in Computer Engineering at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

However, he dropped the course in his third semester without completing the degree. The decision marked a turning point in life and turned him away from the path of engineering into a film industry.

Short-lived Bollywood chapter

Soon after leaving college, Paswan made his acting debut with the 2011 Hindi film Miley Naa Miley Hum. On November 4, this romantic drama was released, in which he played the lead role. Despite having a strong cast, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

However, Paswan had gained visibility in the world of entertainment before turning his attention fully to public life.

Entry into Politics

In 2012, he formally joined the Lok Janshakti Party, following in the footsteps of his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, one of India's tallest Dalit leaders. Successively, his political sojourn gained speed-he became the MP from Jamui in 2014 and later took over the reins of the reorganised Lok Janshakti Party in 2021.

After winning the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in 2024, Paswan was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet as the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

