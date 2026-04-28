Bihar Anganwadi Worker Forced To Show Proof Of Illness; Arrives At School With IV Drip; Video Goes Viral

Bihar: A distressing video is going viral on the social media, where an Indian woman working at a government nursery got sick and her husband took her to the hospital.

The viral video shows a woman in bad shape, trembling and unable to walk without her husband’s help.

A distressing video circulating on social media has brought attention to the harsh realities faced by grassroots workers in India, particularly Anganwadi staff. The viral video, shared by the social media user Ranvijay Singh, captioning the video, stated that “In Katihar, Bihar, an Anganwadi worker fell ill. The officer said proof of illness is required. Compelled, the Anganwadi worker had to reach the center with a drip in her hand, trembling.”

The viral video shows a visibly ill woman, reportedly an Anganwadi worker, arriving at her workplace while still connected to an IV drip, raising serious concerns about workplace pressure and lack of empathy in the system.

According to various reports, the nursery administration called her when she didn't show up for work. Her husband told them she was sick, but the nursery director didn't believe him and made him bring her to the nursery with the IV fluids still hanging from her hand to prove she was sick.

That's terrible. Whoever is responsible for this should be suspended right away.

Anganwadi workers are truly the backbone of the ICDS. They handle everything from nutrition to early education for kids in rural areas. And this just exposes how they are being mistreated. — Rahi (@MoonlitRevhlr) April 26, 2026

In the viral video, the woman is seen walking into an office with difficulty, supported by her husband, who holds up her saline bottle. She appears weak, emotional, and in clear physical distress, with an IV drip attached to her hand. Despite her condition, she is escorted into what appears to be her nursery school.

The situation quickly escalates into a confrontation. The individuals accompanying the woman, along with the person recording the video, question an official seated inside the office. The argument, reportedly in a regional dialect, revolves around why the woman was asked to come to work despite her critical health condition.

लोगो ने सवाल पूछना ओर हक को खैरात समझना शुरू कर दिया है

इसलिए नेताओं और अधिकारियों की मनमानी शुरू हुई है

इस तरह के सबूत मांगने वाले अधिकारी को निलंबित किया जाना आवश्यक है — दे भचीड़ (@PropagandaRaid) April 28, 2026

The video has since gone viral, with many users expressing outrage and calling for better treatment of Anganwadi workers. It has reignited conversations about employee rights, especially regarding medical leave and humane working conditions in the public sector.

What Do Netizens Say

One user stated that "Indians of the lowly poor class don't possess an ounce of mercy or humanity for them; they're always exploited, beaten, and forced into things they don't want. Their movies don't lie".

Another user stated that, “Somehow, whenever women are in managerial positions, they become inhumane."

Another user added that, “I think the manager was an HR employee in another life.”

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.