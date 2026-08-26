Big Relief For Medical Interns: UP Cabinet Doubles MBBS, BDS Stipend To ₹25,000 Per Month | Image: Canva

Lucknow: Students undertaking rotating internships after passing their MBBS and BDS examinations from government medical colleges, institutions and medical universities in the state will now receive an internship stipend of Rs 25,000 per month instead of Rs 12,000 earlier.

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The proposal to increase the stipend was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

In 2021, the Yogi government had increased the stipend from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000; the UP government said in a statement.

At present, medical students receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 during their internship.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to more than double this amount to Rs 25,000 per month, providing financial relief to these students. The move will also encourage MBBS and BDS interns undergoing training at government medical institutions across the state.

Rotating internship is mandatory for students who pass their MBBS and BDS examinations in the state. During their internship, students assist doctors in treating patients at government medical institutions and also play an important role in emergency services, wards, OPDs and night duties.

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