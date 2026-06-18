BIEAP AP Inter Supplementary 2026 Results OUT At bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

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BIEAP AP Inter Supplementary 2026 Results: The results of the AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2026 were released today by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Scorecards for students who took the supplemental exams are available on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Happy to share that the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (#IPASE2026) have been declared today. Students can access their results at https://t.co/EAkcocZmzj. or through whatsapp manamithra

9552300009.



By extending improvement opportunities… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) June 18, 2026

Direct link to check the result

BIEAP AP Inter Supplementary 2026 Results: Official website to check the result

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

BIEAP AP Inter Supplementary 2026 Results: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to BIE AP's official website.

Step 2: Select AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026.

Step 3: Select "Login."

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, roll number or application number, and hall pass number.

Step 5: The Inter supplementary outcome will be shown.

Step 6: For future reference, download the marksheets.

Direct link to check the result

BIEAP AP Inter Supplementary 2026 Results: Steps to check the result via WhatsApp

Step 1: Save the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number 9552300009 on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number.

Step 3: Send a "Hi" message to begin the service.

Step 4: Follow the instructions provided by the chatbot.

Step 5: Enter the required details, such as your Hall Ticket Number.

Step 6: Submit the information as prompted.

Step 7: Your AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 marks memo will be displayed on WhatsApp.

Step 8: Download or take a screenshot of the marks memo for future reference.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Performance Highlights

1,35,435 students improved their performance, accounting for 59% of the 2,29,034 candidates who appeared.

42,379 students successfully passed and improved their results, representing 39% of the 1,09,003 candidates in this category.

48,149 students improved their performance, making up 53% of the 91,303 candidates who appeared.

57,327 students passed and improved their results, accounting for 56% of the 1,02,018 candidates evaluated.

BIEAP AP Inter Supplementary 2026 Results: Details mentioned on scorecard

The AP Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Marks Memo 2026 contains important information related to a student's performance in the examination. Details available on the scorecard include the student's roll number, name, total marks obtained, subject-wise marks, overall grade, and qualifying status indicating whether the candidate has passed or failed the examination.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the marks memo and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.