BHU 2024-25 Registration Process Starts For UG Course: Apply Now!

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the application process for undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Interested students can register on the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, until the last date.

To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:

- Possess the required NTA-CUET (UG) scores

- Have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level

- Have achieved the necessary percentage of marks at the 10+2 level

To apply, follow these steps:

1. Visit the BHU website

2. Click on the direct link tab on the homepage

3. Enter login credentials

4. Upload required documents

5. Click submit

6. Cross-check details

7. Download for future reference

According to the official notification, the admission portal for registering for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25 is active until August 5, 2024. Students can register and provide details during this period. Subject preferences can be selected after the NTA CUET-UG results are announced, followed by the payment of the registration fees. Please note that the registration fee charged during this process is non-refundable.