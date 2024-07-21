BHU 2024-25 Registration Process Starts For UG Course: Apply Now!

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the application process for undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Interested students can register on the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, until the last date.
To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:
- Possess the required NTA-CUET (UG) scores
- Have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level
- Have achieved the necessary percentage of marks at the 10+2 level
To apply, follow these steps:
1. Visit the BHU website
2. Click on the direct link tab on the homepage
3. Enter login credentials
4. Upload required documents
5. Click submit
6. Cross-check details
7. Download for future reference
According to the official notification, the admission portal for registering for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25 is active until August 5, 2024. Students can register and provide details during this period. Subject preferences can be selected after the NTA CUET-UG results are announced, followed by the payment of the registration fees. Please note that the registration fee charged during this process is non-refundable.