Bhiwandi School's Bhakti Dindi Brings Warkari Tradition Alive As Young Students Brave Rain On Ashadhi Ekadashi |

Bhiwandi: As Maharashtra celebrated the auspicious festival of Ashadhi Ekadashi with traditional fervour, the Primary Section of N.E.S. English Medium School in Bhiwandi organised a colourful Bhakti Dindi (devotional procession), bringing alive the spirit of the centuries-old Warkari tradition.

Hundreds of Classes I to IV Students Participate Under Principal's Guidance

The procession was conducted under the guidance of Principal Mansi Raje and witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students studying in Classes I to IV.

Despite continuous rainfall over the past two days, the young participants displayed remarkable enthusiasm and devotion. Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire, the children recreated the vibrant atmosphere associated with the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Girls Carry Tulsi Vrindavans; Boys Dress as Lord Vitthal and Rukmini

Several girl students carried beautifully decorated Tulsi Vrindavans on their heads, while boys dressed as Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, drawing appreciation from teachers, parents and local residents.

The procession resonated with the rhythmic beats of taal and chipli, devotional chants of "Vitthal Vitthal", saffron flags and energetic Lezim performances, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere despite the rain.

Dindi Culminates at Vitthal Temple in Vani Ali with Prayers and Devotional Activities

The Bhakti Dindi commenced from the school campus and culminated at the Vitthal Temple in Vani Ali, where students offered prayers and concluded the programme with devotional activities.

Apart from celebrating the religious significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the students also conveyed an important social message by spreading awareness about environmental conservation and ecological balance. Through placards and coordinated presentations, they highlighted the need to protect nature and preserve the environment for future generations.

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The event was made possible through the collective efforts of the school's teaching and non-teaching staff, whose meticulous planning ensured the smooth conduct of the procession despite adverse weather conditions.

School authorities said the initiative aimed to familiarise children with Maharashtra's rich Warkari tradition while nurturing values of devotion, discipline, cultural pride and social responsibility from an early age.

The devotional procession not only reflected the festive spirit of Ashadhi Ekadashi but also demonstrated how cultural celebrations can serve as an effective platform for imparting moral values and promoting environmental awareness among young students. The event concluded on a joyous note, leaving participants and spectators inspired by the children's devotion, discipline and unwavering enthusiasm in the face of the monsoon rain.

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