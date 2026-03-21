Mumbai: Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit Kicks Off At IIT Bombay, 137 Startups Showcase Innovations | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

Mumbai: The Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit, a national platform highlighting India’s emerging deep-technology startups, was inaugurated at the ASPIRE–IIT Bombay Research Park Foundation on Saturday by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, in the presence of senior government officials, academic leaders and industry stakeholders, as Day 1 of the event concluded.

Among the dignitaries present were Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Bombay; and Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

Welcoming participants, Prof. Kedare said, “More than 3,000 startup applications were received from across the country, out of which 137 of India’s most promising deep-tech startups have been selected to showcase their innovations here.”

The two-day summit brought together startups, investors, policymakers and representatives from IITs and IISc to strengthen India’s deep-tech ecosystem. It served as a precursor to “Bharat Innovates 2026,” an international showcase scheduled in France later this year.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Sood emphasised, “Deep-tech innovation is critical in shaping India’s technological leadership and global competitiveness. Academic institutions, research ecosystems and startups must work together to advance cutting-edge technologies.”

Addressing startups, Dr. Radhakrishnan said, “You are going to write a new history for India… When you go to France, you will be ambassadors of India. There is a thin line between national fame and national shame—make India proud.”

Highlighting the role of institutions, Prof. Karandikar noted, “This summit not only addresses the country’s problems but also pushes us towards a globally competitive environment.”

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Dr. Joshi added, “The purpose of education must go beyond academics and enable meaningful contributions to society. Platforms like Bharat Innovates strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem.”

The summit also featured startup exhibitions, investor interactions and pitching sessions, with over 70 startups presenting their ideas on the first day. The event will continue on March 22 with further pitching sessions, policy discussions, investor engagement and a grand finale, where top innovations will be recognised.

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