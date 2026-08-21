‘Bhai Sahab, Chapter Hai Inka GK Ka’: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni’s Page In Class 6 General Knowledge Book Goes Viral | @X

A viral video is drawing attention online after a person flipped through a Class 6 General Knowledge (GK) book in India and pointed out a chapter on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, jokingly remarking, “"Bhai saab! Chapter hai inka GK ka.”

The video then focuses on a page featuring Meloni, with the person heard saying, “Understand who she is,” before adding, “I mean, this is called efforts... male efforts.”

Giorgia Meloni in a Class 6 GK textbook?



Woman shares a page from what she claims is a Class 6 General Knowledge textbook featuring a chapter on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pic.twitter.com/rRB3V605Xk — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 21, 2026

The page highlights Meloni’s political journey and achievements. It identifies her as the prime minister of Italy since October 22, 2022, and notes that she is the first woman to hold the post.

According to the text visible in the book, Meloni was born on January 15, 1977, in Rome and became involved in politics at the age of 15. She later served as a councillor in the province of Rome and worked on youth-related initiatives.

The page further states that Meloni became Italy’s minister of youth in 2008, making her the youngest person to hold a ministerial post at the time. In 2012, she co-founded the Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia), becoming its leader in 2014.

It also mentions that she received the Global Citizen Award from the Atlantic Council in 2024 and credits her leadership with reforms and changes concerning Italy’s economy, family policies and immigration system.