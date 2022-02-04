Beta version of India’s first AI triggered job platform for differently-abled, Swarajability, soft-launched by IIT Hyderabad

On February 3, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Vijay Raghavan, soft-launched India's first AI-triggered Job Platform 'Swarajability' (beta version) for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in an e-event. IIT Hyderabad jointly developed this platform by providing expertise for the AI component with Youth4Jobs and Visual Quest, with support from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Swarajability's beta version is now accessible to the limited viewers for taking inputs for its refinement.

This job platform gives independence to PwDs using technology, skills, and job linkages. It includes technology that allows persons with disabilities from all walks of life to join and explore job opportunities.

Youth are given training that is tailored to their skills and knowledge. It is a one-stop shop for organizations that want to hire persons with disabilities along with supporting NGOs, educational institutions, and governments in their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Some key highlights include:

1. This is a platform to provide independence to persons with disabilities, through tech training and jobs.

2. The platform is crafted using AI, for the benefit to the persons seeking employment having disabilities like visual impairment, hearing impairment, and locomotive disorders.

3. The platform will analyze the available information and suggest the required training needed for the concerned jobseeker.

4. It has been developed for both web and mobile versions for the maximum reach of the initiative.

There are 21 million persons with disabilities in India. About 70% of them are unemployed/underemployed. The Right to PwD Act 2016 for the first time highlights the right of a person with a disability (PwD) to education and employment. Prof. Vijay Raghavan said, "It is important to remember the age-related subgroups of people with disabilities; children are a vulnerable group too and their disabilities should be considered. He added that critical feedback be taken on the beta version to make it a widely used platform."

This platform is designed for the country's demographic dividend, the most vulnerable, like youth with disabilities, should be skilled and linked to sustainable opportunities. Technology can facilitate this and ensure that no one is left behind. . IIT-Hyderabad has to its credits over 7200+ research publications, 210+ patent disclosures, 1600+ sponsored/consultancy projects, and about 100+ startups.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:50 PM IST