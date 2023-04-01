Bengaluru: SAI suspends female student for filming objectionable video of hostel inmate at girls' hostel

Representational image |

Bengaluru: Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru has suspended a female student, who allegedly filmed an inappropriate video of another student in the bathroom at the institute's girls' hostel.

SAI has now set up an internal committee to probe the incident, according to reports, while the police have registered a case against the student.

In a statement, SAI claimed that the purported incident happened on March 28 at its Diploma Girls' Hostel. It claimed that a 25-year-old diploma candidate was allegedly recorded by another student, who was enrolled in training to become a volleyball coach, while she was having a bath.

The victim called the authorities on March 29 and reported the incident, which led to its discovery. Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the complainant claims she came out of the restroom after noticing someone was filming her and confronted the accused.

According to the police, the accused student threw the phone and sped away after being constantly questioned about the recording.

The authorities have invoked sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (outraging modesty) and 201 of the IPC (destroying evidence), as well as section 66(e) of the Information Technology Act (violating privacy) agaisnt the student.