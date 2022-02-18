Bengaluru Principal files complaint against students violating orders

Amid the prevailing Hijab controversy, students are rejecting orders from school to follow the code of conduct. Despite several warnings, the students refuse to stop protesting agaisnt the Hijab row case.

The Principal of Empress College of Tumakuru lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru City Police against such 15 to 20 students for violating prohibitory orders in the last 2 days.

The students are still demanding their right to wear #hijab and attend classes.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:44 PM IST