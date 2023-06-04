Bengal: SFI to use popular cartoons, literary characters to reach out to school students

IANS

Kolkata: Popular comics cartoon characters like Tintin and Superman and those from popular child literature like Detective Pradosh Mitra a.k.a. Feluda and Professor Shanku is now the medium for CPI(M)'s student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI) to reach out to the schoolchildren in the state on various burning issues.



The most important issue that will be highlighted by SFI through this medium will be the multi- crore school recruitment cases in West Bengal. SFI's Kolkata district secretary Debanjan Dey told IANS that other issues like massive privatisation of the education system, rising cost of higher education and most importantly large-scale saffronisation of the curriculum will also be addressed through this medium.



"Whatever issues will be addressed will be related to the education sector only," he added. It is learnt that SFI is organising a 'School Student's Convention' at Chandernagore, the district headquarter of Hooghly district in West Bengal on June 5. Dey said that the convention venue will be flooded with such creative posters.



"We feel that the National Education Policy of the Union government will ruin the school education system in the country. There are efforts so that the schools, especially those in the rural parts, are gradually phased out. The rate of dropout at the school levels are increasing. There has been an abnormal rise in the cost of higher education these days. The students need to be made aware of it since their school days. So we have taken this initiative," Dey told IANS



According to him, these famous characters, both from popular cartoon comics series as well as child literature, continue to have a major appeal among the school students. "Hence we have used these characters with creative graphics in our posters to attract the school students. We expect the convention tomorrow to be a huge success," he said.