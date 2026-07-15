BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At interbiharboard.com; Practical Exams Begin July 25, Theory From July 31

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) Class 12 June 2026 examination admit cards. The hall tickets of the practical as well as the theory exam are available on the official website, interbiharboard.com, since July 15, 2026.

As per the notification from the concerned authority, the admit cards will be available online during the entire period of the exam. However, it is important to note that the admit card can’t be downloaded directly. It has to be collected from the respective Study Centre Coordinator, who will be downloading and distributing the admit cards.

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

Admit card release: July 15, 2026

Admit card availability: From July 15, 2026, until the examination period

Practical examination dates: July 25 to July 28, 2026

Theory examination dates: July 31 to August 18, 2026

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Exam Timings

Practical Examination

July 25 to July 28, 2026

First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Theory Examination

July 31 to August 18, 2026

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: How to Download BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026

For Study Centre Coordinators

Step 1: Visit the official website: interbiharboard.com

Step 2: Click on "Click here for 12th BBOSE Senior Secondary Examination, June 2026 (Admit Card)".

Step 3: Log in using the allotted User ID and Password.

Step 4: Download the practical and theory admit cards of all registered candidates.

Step 5: Sign and stamp each admit card before distributing it to students.

For Students

Step 1: Contact your respective Study Centre Coordinator.

Step 2: Collect the signed and stamped practical and theory admit cards.

Step 3: Verify all details printed on the admit card, including the examination centre and subjects.

Step 4: Carry the coordinator-signed admit card to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Examination Centres

Practical examinations will be conducted at designated district examination centres.

For the theory examinations, candidates will appear at examination centres located in the divisional headquarters district mentioned on their admit cards. Students from all districts under a division will be assigned centres within that divisional headquarters.

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Scribe Facility for Candidates with Disabilities

Candidates with disabilities who are unable to write on their own may apply for a scribe through the concerned District Education Officer at least one week before the examination. They may also bring their own scribe as per the guidelines. Eligible candidates will receive 20 minutes of compensatory time for every hour of the examination.

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

Admit cards without the Study Centre Coordinator's signature and official stamp will not be accepted at the examination centre.

Candidates will be permitted to appear only in the subjects mentioned on the admit card.

Any discrepancy should be reported immediately through the study centre.

In case of issues related to downloading or obtaining the admit card, candidates or coordinators can contact the BSEB helpline or the examination officials for assistance.