BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Theory Exam Schedule Revised; July 30 & August 3 Papers Rescheduled To August 11, 12

BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Theory Exam: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has revised the timetable for the Secondary (Class 10) Theory Examination, June 2026, postponing two examination dates due to unavoidable circumstances. According to the notification, the examinations originally scheduled for July 30, 2026, and August 3, 2026, have been rescheduled owing to unavoidable reasons.

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) के माध्यमिक (10वीं) सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षा, जून-2026 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 30.07.2026 एवं 03.08.2026 की परीक्षा अपरिहार्य कारणों से परिवर्तित करते हुये — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 11, 2026

The revised schedule has been issued through an official notification, and the Board has asked all concerned authorities and candidates to take note of the changes while making necessary preparations.

The remaining examination dates will continue as per the previously announced schedule.

BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Theory Exam: Revised theory exam schedule

July 31, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Home Science (Code 220)

Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM): Social Science (Code 217)

August 1, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: English (Code 202)

Second Shift: Mathematics (Code 215)

August 6, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Yoga & Physical Education (Code 218)

Second Shift: Basic Computer (Code 221)

August 7, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Urdu (Code 203)

Second Shift: Sanskrit (Code 204)

August 8, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: Business Studies (Code 219)

Second Shift: Maithili (Code 206), Bhojpuri (Code 205), Arabic (Code 208)

August 10, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Bangla (Code 207)

Second Shift: Persian (Code 209)

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday) (Revised Date)

First Shift: Science (Code 216)

Second Shift: Drawing/Painting (Code 223)

August 12, 2026 (Wednesday) (Revised Date)

First Shift: Hindi (Code 201)

Second Shift: Indian Culture & Heritage (Code 222)

BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Theory Exam: Reading time for students

The Board has clarified that all candidates will receive 15 minutes of additional reading time before the commencement of the examination in every shift. This period is meant for reading and understanding the question paper before writing begins.

The Board has instructed all examination centres and officials to ensure that the revised schedule is implemented without delay.

BBOSE Class 10 Practical Examination Schedule (June 2026)

July 25, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift (9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon): Home Science (Code 220)

Second Shift (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM): No Examination

July 27, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Yoga & Physical Education (Code 218)

Second Shift: Basic Computer (Code 221)

July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

First Shift: Drawing/Painting (Code 223)

Second Shift: Science (Code 216)

Note: The practical examination schedule remains unchanged.

Students advised to follow revised timetable

With the revised examination programme now in effect, BBOSE has advised students to carefully check the updated dates and appear for their respective papers accordingly. Candidates should rely only on official notifications issued by the Board and make preparations based on the revised schedule to avoid any confusion on the examination day.