BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026 Released For June Examination; Error Correction Window Open Till July 11

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), through the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), has released the Dummy Admit Card for students appearing in the BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) June 2026 Examination. The provisional admit cards have been uploaded on the official portal, allowing candidates to verify their personal and examination details before the final admit cards are issued.

According to the official notification, the online correction window will remain open from July 9 to July 11, 2026. Students have been advised to immediately obtain their dummy admit cards, check every detail carefully and report any discrepancies within the prescribed timeline.

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) के माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, जून, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों का Dummy Admit Card समिति की वेबसाईट पर अपलोड रहने एवं — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 9, 2026

The board has clarified that the dummy admit card is meant only for verification of candidate details. Any errors left uncorrected during this period may appear in the final admit card issued for the examination.

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

Dummy Admit Card Released: July 9, 2026

Correction Window Opens: July 9, 2026

Last Date to Correct Errors: July 11, 2026

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: What needs to be check in the dummy admit card

The BSEB has instructed all recognised BBOSE Study Centre Coordinators to download the dummy admit cards using their login credentials and distribute them to students without delay.

Students should carefully verify details such as:

Name of the student

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Photograph

Signature

Other personal information

In case there is any error, the students have to sign the modified certificate and send it to their Study Centre Coordinator, who will finish the modification process through online means.

Moreover, it is important to note that the Board has specified that no change whatsoever shall be made in the name of the student or either of his/her parents.

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: How students can download the BBOSE Class 10 dummy admit card 2026

Students can access their dummy admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BBOSE website.

Step 2: Click on "Click Here For 10th BBOSE Secondary Examination, June 2026 (Student Login)."

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Log in to the portal.

Step 5: Download the Dummy Admit Card.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and report any errors to the Study Centre Coordinator before the deadline.

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: Steps for study centre coordinators to download the dummy admit card

The board has also issued separate instructions for Study Centre Coordinators:

Step 1: Visit the official BBOSE portal.

Step 2: Log in using the allotted User ID and Password.

Step 3: Click the View option under the Actions section.

Step 4: Download the dummy admit cards of all students.

Step 5: Hand over the admit cards to students for verification.

Step 6: If corrections are required, click the Edit option, make the necessary changes and resubmit the details online before July 11.

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: Board warns against missing the correction deadline

The Bihar School Examination Board has cautioned that if students fail to collect and verify their dummy admit cards within the correction period, or if Study Centre Coordinators do not complete the online correction process in time, the responsibility for any errors in the final admit card will rest with the student, guardian and the concerned Study Centre Coordinator.

The notification further warns that any attempt to completely change the name of the student or parents will result in cancellation of candidature and disciplinary action against the concerned Study Centre Coordinator.

BBOSE Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2026: Helpline for Assistance

Students and Study Centre Coordinators facing difficulty in downloading the dummy admit card or submitting corrections can seek assistance through the following channels:

BBOSE Helpline: 8146568498

Email: bseb@antiersolutions.com