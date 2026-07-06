BBOSE Class 10, 12 June 2026 Datesheet Released At bbose.org; Theory Exams To Begin From July 30

BBOSE Class 10, 12 June 2026 Datesheet: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination schedule for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 June 2026 session. Students appearing for the Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations can now check the complete datesheet on the official BBOSE website, bbose.org.
The board has published separate schedules for theory and practical examinations, along with exam timings, subject codes and important instructions for candidates. The theory examinations will commence on July 30, 2026, while practical exams will begin on July 25, 2026.
Candidates are advised to download the datesheet and verify their subject-wise examination schedule well in advance.
BBOSE Class 10, 12 June 2026 Datesheet: Important Dates and Timings
Important Dates
Practical examinations begin: July 25, 2026
Theory examinations begin: July 30, 2026
Last Class 10 theory exam: August 10, 2026
Last Class 12 theory exam: August 14, 2026
Exam Timings
Theory Exams
First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Practical Exams
First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Second Shift: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
BBOSE Class 10 (Secondary) Theory Exam Schedule
July 30, 2026 (Thursday)
First Shift: Science
Second Shift: Drawing
July 31, 2026 (Friday)
First Shift: Home Science
Second Shift: Social Science
August 1, 2026 (Saturday)
First Shift: English
Second Shift: Mathematics
August 3, 2026 (Monday)
First Shift: Hindi
Second Shift: Indian Culture & Heritage
August 6, 2026 (Thursday)
First Shift: Yoga & Physical Education
Second Shift: Basic Computer
August 7, 2026 (Friday)
First Shift: Urdu
Second Shift: Sanskrit
August 8, 2026 (Saturday)
First Shift: Business Studies
Second Shift: Maithili, Arabic, Bangla and Persian
August 10, 2026 (Monday)
First Shift: Bhojpuri
Class 10 Practical Exam Schedule
July 25: Home Science, Basic Computer
July 27: Yoga & Physical Education, Science
July 28: Drawing
BBOSE Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Theory Exam Schedule
July 30, 2026 (Thursday)
First Shift: Hindi
Second Shift: English
July 31, 2026 (Friday)
First Shift: Mathematics
Second Shift: Chemistry
August 1, 2026 (Saturday)
First Shift: Biology
Second Shift: Physics
August 3, 2026 (Monday)
First Shift: Geography, Maithili
Second Shift: History, Accountancy
August 6, 2026 (Thursday)
First Shift: Bangla, Bhojpuri
August 7, 2026 (Friday)
First Shift: Sanskrit, Arabic
Second Shift: Psychology
August 8, 2026 (Saturday)
First Shift: Economics
Second Shift: Home Science
August 10, 2026 (Monday)
First Shift: Political Science
August 11, 2026 (Tuesday)
First Shift: Yoga & Physical Education
August 12, 2026 (Wednesday)
First Shift: Music
Second Shift: Sociology, Computer Science, Drawing and Pedagogy
August 13, 2026 (Thursday)
First Shift: Business Studies
August 14, 2026 (Friday)
First Shift: Urdu
Second Shift: Philosophy and Magahi
Class 12 Practical Exam Schedule
July 25: Physics, Painting | Chemistry
July 27: Biology, Psychology | Geography, Yoga & Physical Education
July 28: Computer Science | Home Science, Music
Important Instructions for Candidates
The board has issued several guidelines that students must follow on examination days:
Candidates will be given 15 minutes before the examination to read the question paper.
Students who are unable to write on their own may avail the facility of a non-matriculation-level scribe, subject to approval by the District Education Officer as per the prescribed rules.
Eligible candidates requiring a scribe will also receive 20 minutes of additional time for every hour of the examination.
Candidates must report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.
For the first shift (9:30 AM), entry will close at 9:00 AM.
For the second shift (2:00 PM), entry will close at 1:30 PM.
Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.
Students are advised to carefully check their subject schedule, carry their admit cards and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time. The detailed datesheet is available on the official BBOSE website, bbose.org.