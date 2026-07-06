BBOSE Class 10, 12 June 2026 Datesheet Released At bbose.org; Theory Exams To Begin From July 30

BBOSE Class 10, 12 June 2026 Datesheet: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the examination schedule for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 June 2026 session. Students appearing for the Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations can now check the complete datesheet on the official BBOSE website, bbose.org.

The board has published separate schedules for theory and practical examinations, along with exam timings, subject codes and important instructions for candidates. The theory examinations will commence on July 30, 2026, while practical exams will begin on July 25, 2026.

Candidates are advised to download the datesheet and verify their subject-wise examination schedule well in advance.

BBOSE Class 10, 12 June 2026 Datesheet: Important Dates and Timings

Important Dates

Practical examinations begin: July 25, 2026

Theory examinations begin: July 30, 2026

Last Class 10 theory exam: August 10, 2026

Last Class 12 theory exam: August 14, 2026

Exam Timings

Theory Exams

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Practical Exams

First Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

BBOSE Class 10 (Secondary) Theory Exam Schedule

July 30, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Science

Second Shift: Drawing

July 31, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Home Science

Second Shift: Social Science

August 1, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: English

Second Shift: Mathematics

August 3, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Hindi

Second Shift: Indian Culture & Heritage

August 6, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Yoga & Physical Education

Second Shift: Basic Computer

August 7, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Urdu

Second Shift: Sanskrit

August 8, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: Business Studies

Second Shift: Maithili, Arabic, Bangla and Persian

August 10, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Bhojpuri

Class 10 Practical Exam Schedule

July 25: Home Science, Basic Computer

July 27: Yoga & Physical Education, Science

July 28: Drawing

BBOSE Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Theory Exam Schedule

July 30, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Hindi

Second Shift: English

July 31, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Mathematics

Second Shift: Chemistry

August 1, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: Biology

Second Shift: Physics

August 3, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Geography, Maithili

Second Shift: History, Accountancy

August 6, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Bangla, Bhojpuri

August 7, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Sanskrit, Arabic

Second Shift: Psychology

August 8, 2026 (Saturday)

First Shift: Economics

Second Shift: Home Science

August 10, 2026 (Monday)

First Shift: Political Science

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday)

First Shift: Yoga & Physical Education

August 12, 2026 (Wednesday)

First Shift: Music

Second Shift: Sociology, Computer Science, Drawing and Pedagogy

August 13, 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: Business Studies

August 14, 2026 (Friday)

First Shift: Urdu

Second Shift: Philosophy and Magahi

Class 12 Practical Exam Schedule

July 25: Physics, Painting | Chemistry

July 27: Biology, Psychology | Geography, Yoga & Physical Education

July 28: Computer Science | Home Science, Music

Important Instructions for Candidates

The board has issued several guidelines that students must follow on examination days:

Candidates will be given 15 minutes before the examination to read the question paper.

Students who are unable to write on their own may avail the facility of a non-matriculation-level scribe, subject to approval by the District Education Officer as per the prescribed rules.

Eligible candidates requiring a scribe will also receive 20 minutes of additional time for every hour of the examination.

Candidates must report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

For the first shift (9:30 AM), entry will close at 9:00 AM.

For the second shift (2:00 PM), entry will close at 1:30 PM.

Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Students are advised to carefully check their subject schedule, carry their admit cards and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time. The detailed datesheet is available on the official BBOSE website, bbose.org.