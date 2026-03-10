BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment: Registration Begins For 105 Fellowships; Apply By March 31

BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has opened the registration window today for the recruitment of 105 Junior Research Fellowships under the JRF-2026 program.

The program aims to empower young, talented and motivated students to contribute to pathbreaking discoveries in frontier areas of scientific research and cutting-edge technologies in the areas of physical, chemical, and life sciences. As per the official notification, candidates can submit their applications by March 31, 2026.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at 11-35454694 or raise a query through Raise A Complaint tab.

BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment: Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: March 10, 2026

Last date for online application registration: March 31, 2026

Online fee payment window: March 10, 2026 – March 31, 2026

Display of screened-in candidates for interview: May 19, 2026

Interview slot selection by candidates: May 21, 2026 – May 28, 2026

Selection interview period: June 22, 2026 – July 3, 2026

Display of final selected candidates: July 15, 2026

Pre-employment medical test: August 12, 2026 – August 14, 2026

Commencement of JRF-2026 programme: August 17, 2026

BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment: How To Apply?

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on “Click Here For New Registration."

Step 3: Register by adding the personal details, educational details, and documents required.

Step 4: Pay the Fees

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download the Application form for future reference.

Direct Link For Registration

BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment: Application Fee

The Application Fee for the BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment is Rs 500

BARC JRF 2026 Recruitment: Fellowship and Tenure

As per the official notification, candidates selected for the JRF will get paid a Rs 37,000 stipend for a period of two years. After three years of satisfactory performance, the Fellowship will be extended and upgraded to a Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) with a monthly stipend of ₹42,000 (consolidated).

The fellowship will last for five years. They are eligible for a contingency grant and book allowance of ₹60,000/- per year.

Financial assistance for attending one international conference abroad during the PhD programme may be provided, subject to HBNI's updated conditions.

Candidates should note that the fellowship tenure will be subject to satisfactory performance.