Bar Council Of India To Close AIBE 21 Registration On April 30; Apply Now At allindiabarexamination.com

Website: https://www.allindiabarexamination.com/

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India will close the application process for AIBE 21 on April 30, 2026. Students who are interested and qualified can complete the AIBE 21 application form 2026 at allindiabarexamination.com. When completing the bar exam 21 application form, candidates must include information on their advocate enrolment.

Students may submit their application fee before May 1, 2026, but the online AIBE XXI application form must be completed by April 30, 2026.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Starts: February 11, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 30, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 1, 2026

Last Date for Form Correction: May 3, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 22, 2026

Exam Date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Documents Required

Passport-size coloured photograph

Scanned signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB marksheet

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM marksheet / grade report (if applicable)

Advocate ID card

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Application Fees

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: How to apply?

The following procedures can be used by candidates to apply for the 2026 AIBE 21 exam:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the registration link that appears on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your name, enrolment number, enrolment state, and phone number, among other necessary details.

Step 4: Enter your personal information.

Step 5: Choose the language you wish to take the AIBE 21 exam in.

Step 6: Send the application.

Step 7: Your phone number and email address will receive your registration ID and password.

Step 8: Pay the AIBE 21 application fee and log back in.