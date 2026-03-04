Bar Council Of India Releases AIBE 21 Syllabus At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Subject-Wise Weightage & Exam Pattern

AIBE 21 Syllabus: The Bar Council of India has released the detailed syllabus for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI, scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026.
The AIBE, conducted to assess a lawyer’s capability to practise law in India, will consist of 100 questions covering core areas of legal education. This year’s syllabus reflects both traditional laws and the recently introduced criminal law reforms.
AIBE 21 Syllabus
Constitutional Law – 10 questions
Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) – 10 questions
Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – 10 questions
Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – 8 questions
Family Law – 8 questions
Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – 8 questions
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws & Negotiable Instruments Act – 8 questions
Law of Torts (including Motor Vehicles Act & Consumer Protection Law) – 5 questions
Alternative Dispute Resolution (including Arbitration) – 4 questions
Labour & Industrial Law – 4 questions
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct (BCI Rules) – 4 questions
Public Interest Litigation (PIL) – 4 questions
Taxation Law – 4 questions
Administrative Law – 3 questions
Company Law – 2 questions
Environmental Law – 2 questions
Cyber Law – 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws – 2 questions
Land Acquisition Act – 2 questions
Total Questions: 100
AIBE 21: Steps to download syllabus
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India, allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads “AIBE XXI Syllabus 2026” or related notification.
Step 3: Click on the syllabus notification link.
Step 4: The syllabus PDF will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download the file and save it for future reference.
Step 6: Take a printout, if required, for preparation purposes.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the updated subject-wise distribution before starting their preparation.
AIBE 21: Exam pattern
Mode of examination – Offline (pen and paper based)
Question type – Objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs)
Total questions – 100
Total marks – 100
Duration – Usually around 2 hours (as per exam notification)
Marking scheme – Generally one mark for each correct answer (no negative marking unless specified)
Subjects – Questions spread across various law subjects as per the official syllabus
Note: Candidates should refer to the official AIBE notification for exact timings and detailed marking scheme.
AIBE 21: Registration Timeline
Online registration Start Date: February 11, 2026
Application Form Last date: April 30, 2026
Application Fee Payment Last date: May 1, 2026
Application Form Correction Last date: May 3, 2026
Admit card release date: May 22, 2026
Exam Date: June 7, 2026
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.