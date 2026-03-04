Bar Council Of India Releases AIBE 21 Syllabus At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Subject-Wise Weightage & Exam Pattern

AIBE 21 Syllabus: The Bar Council of India has released the detailed syllabus for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI, scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026.

The AIBE, conducted to assess a lawyer’s capability to practise law in India, will consist of 100 questions covering core areas of legal education. This year’s syllabus reflects both traditional laws and the recently introduced criminal law reforms.

AIBE 21 Syllabus

Constitutional Law – 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) – 10 questions

Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita – 10 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita – 8 questions

Family Law – 8 questions

Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – 8 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws & Negotiable Instruments Act – 8 questions

Law of Torts (including Motor Vehicles Act & Consumer Protection Law) – 5 questions

Alternative Dispute Resolution (including Arbitration) – 4 questions

Labour & Industrial Law – 4 questions

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct (BCI Rules) – 4 questions

Public Interest Litigation (PIL) – 4 questions

Taxation Law – 4 questions

Administrative Law – 3 questions

Company Law – 2 questions

Environmental Law – 2 questions

Cyber Law – 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws – 2 questions

Land Acquisition Act – 2 questions

Total Questions: 100

Candidates are advised to carefully read the updated subject-wise distribution before starting their preparation.

AIBE 21: Exam pattern

Mode of examination – Offline (pen and paper based)

Question type – Objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Total questions – 100

Total marks – 100

Duration – Usually around 2 hours (as per exam notification)

Marking scheme – Generally one mark for each correct answer (no negative marking unless specified)

Subjects – Questions spread across various law subjects as per the official syllabus

Note: Candidates should refer to the official AIBE notification for exact timings and detailed marking scheme.

AIBE 21: Registration Timeline

Online registration Start Date: February 11, 2026

Application Form Last date: April 30, 2026

Application Fee Payment Last date: May 1, 2026

Application Form Correction Last date: May 3, 2026

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

Exam Date: June 7, 2026

