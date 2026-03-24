Bar Council Extends AIBE XIX Enrollment Certificate Submission Deadline To June 21; Check Document Specifications Here

AIBE XIX Enrollment: The Bar Council of India has extended the deadline for uploading AIBE 19 enrollment certificates for candidates with Pass (Undertaking) and Withheld results status. AIBE XIX candidates can now upload their enrollment certificates until 11:59 PM on June 21, 2026, as per the official notification on the website. They must note that uploading an enrollment certificate is necessary to get the certificate of practice (CoP).
Candidates are further advised not to wait until the last date, as there may be heavy traffic on the official website, and no further extension is likely to be provided
AIBE XIX Enrollment: How to Upload the AIBE Enrollment Certificate
The following steps will help students to upload their enrolment certificates:
Go to the AIBE official website at allindiabarexamination.com
Click on the 'upload enrolment details of AIBE XIX' link
Add AIBE name, roll number, date of birth, mobile number and captcha code
Click on the AIBE Enrolment Certificate upload link
Upload Bar Council enrolment number, certificate and latest photograph
Submit the details and confirm the upload.
AIBE XIX Enrollment: Why is it important?
The enrolment certificate serves as proof that the candidate is registered with a state bar council. In cases where a candidate does not yet have the certificate, submitting an undertaking guarantees eligibility for the CoP.
AIBE XIX Enrollment: Document Specifications
Candidates can check out the document specifications for the AIBE XIX Enrollment:
Enrolment Certificate
Size: 10 KB to 2 MB
Format: PDF
Photograph
Size: 1 KB to 50 KB
Dimensions: 150 px × 200 px
Format: JPG / PNG
Signature
Size: 1 KB to 50 KB
Dimensions: 150 px × 50 px
Format: JPG / PNG