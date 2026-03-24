Bar Council Extends AIBE XIX Enrollment Certificate Submission Deadline To June 21; Check Document Specifications Here

AIBE XIX Enrollment: The Bar Council of India has extended the deadline for uploading AIBE 19 enrollment certificates for candidates with Pass (Undertaking) and Withheld results status. AIBE XIX candidates can now upload their enrollment certificates until 11:59 PM on June 21, 2026, as per the official notification on the website. They must note that uploading an enrollment certificate is necessary to get the certificate of practice (CoP).

Candidates are further advised not to wait until the last date, as there may be heavy traffic on the official website, and no further extension is likely to be provided

AIBE XIX Enrollment: How to Upload the AIBE Enrollment Certificate

The following steps will help students to upload their enrolment certificates:

Go to the AIBE official website at allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the 'upload enrolment details of AIBE XIX' link

Add AIBE name, roll number, date of birth, mobile number and captcha code

Click on the AIBE Enrolment Certificate upload link

Upload Bar Council enrolment number, certificate and latest photograph

Submit the details and confirm the upload.

Direct Link Here

AIBE XIX Enrollment: Why is it important?

The enrolment certificate serves as proof that the candidate is registered with a state bar council. In cases where a candidate does not yet have the certificate, submitting an undertaking guarantees eligibility for the CoP.

AIBE XIX Enrollment: Document Specifications

Candidates can check out the document specifications for the AIBE XIX Enrollment:

Enrolment Certificate

Size: 10 KB to 2 MB

Format: PDF

Photograph

Size: 1 KB to 50 KB

Dimensions: 150 px × 200 px

Format: JPG / PNG

Signature

Size: 1 KB to 50 KB

Dimensions: 150 px × 50 px

Format: JPG / PNG