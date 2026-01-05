Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: Application Window Closes Today For 514 Posts At bankofindia.bank.in; Last Chance To Apply Now | Website (https://bankofindia.bank.in/)

Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: The Bank of India (BOI) will close the online application window for Credit Officer job on January 5, 2026. There are 514 Credit Officer positions available within the General Banking Officer (GBO) stream, and interested and qualified applicants still have time to apply.

Experienced officers from various management grades are the target of the recruitment campaign. Before the deadline, qualified applicants may apply online at bankofindia.bank.in, the official website.

Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 514

Senior Management Grade Scale-IV (SMGS-IV): 36 posts

Middle Management Grade Scale-III (MMGS-III): 60 posts

Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II): 418 posts

Reservations will be provided for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per Government of India norms.

Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised/accredited university.

Depending on the post and scale, professional qualifications such as CA, CFA, ICWA, or MBA/PGDBM in Banking or Finance will be preferred.

Age limit (as on November 1, 2025)

MMGS-II: 25 to 35 years

MMGS-III: 28 to 38 years

SMGS-IV: 30 to 40 years

Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and ex-servicemen as per government norms.

Work experience

MMGS-II: Minimum 2 years of experience in MSME, corporate, or commercial credit, along with at least 3 years of officer-level experience after qualification.

MMGS-III & SMGS-IV: 5 to 8 years of relevant experience in banking and credit-related roles, depending on the scale.

Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

To submit the application online, candidates can follow the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit bankofindia.bank.in, the official website. Click on the Careers tab.

Step 2: Click the link for the GBO Stream 2025–2026 Credit Officer Recruitment.

Step 3: Click the "Apply Online" button.

Step 4: Finish the registration process and store the password and registration number securely.

Step 5: Pay the online application cost according to your category and submit.

Step 6: For future use, take a screenshot of the confirmation page.

Bank of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Shortlisting of applications based on eligibility and criteria set by the recruiting authority.

Interview and/or online test, depending on the number of applicants.

Candidates will be assessed on:

Professional knowledge

Reasoning ability

Quantitative aptitude

Understanding of credit and risk management

The final selection will be based on overall performance in the selection stages.

For the most recent information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.