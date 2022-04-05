Balkh clerics in Afghanistan urge Taliban to reopen girls' high schools

A number of Balkh religious scholars on Monday asked the Taliban to reopen girls' high schools as soon as possible.

At a meeting in Balkh, they urged the Taliban to reopen schools for female students in grades 7-12, saying that the need to educate girls is felt by Afghans more than ever, and the Taliban should allow girls over grade six to avail education, reported Tolo News. "We believe that a country with scientific cadres in all fields and disciplines will move toward progress and excellence, and men and women with religion and virtue can train an awake, purposeful, and committed nation," said Abu Hamid Hamidullah Hamidi, a religious scholar.

The religious scholars urged the Taliban's supreme leader Hebatullah Akhundzadeh to reopen girls' high schools as soon as possible. Religious scholars said that banning girls from receiving an education is not religion-based and that girls can be educated by observing the Islamic hijab, reported Tolo News.

"We ask the Amir al-Mu'minin Hibatullah Akhand and other officials who are related to this issue to open schools as soon as possible," said Sheikh Mohammad Saeed Hashemi, another religious scholar.

Since the beginning of the school year, girls' schools above the sixth grade have been closed in the country, which has provoked global and domestic reactions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:29 PM IST