B R Ambedkar University Students Protest CAA Implementation

Several students of the B R Ambedkar University here on Thursday staged a demonstration against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protest was called by left-affiliated student outfits of the varsity, including the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

"Say no to CAA"

Holding posters and banners with messages such as "Say no to CAA", the students gathered on the campus and raised slogans against the implementation of the CAA.

The Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

SFI protested at the DU Arts Faculty

On Wednesday, students led by the SFI protested at the Delhi University Arts Faculty demanding the withdrawal of CAA. More than 50 students were detained by the Delhi Police.

Protests were also held at the Jamia Millia Islamia here on Tuesday, with students demanding that cases against the anti-CAA protesters who participated in the 2019 agitation be rolled back.