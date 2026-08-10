Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Applications Open For Girl Students; Check Eligibility, Benefits & Steps To Apply

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: The Azim Premji Scholarship 2026–2027 application process began today, August 10, according to the Azim Premji Foundation. The scholarship is intended to help underprivileged girls who wish to pursue higher education.Students who meet the requirements can apply via the Azim Premji Foundation's official website.

The scholarship application must be submitted before August 31, 2026.The scholarship is not given out based on merit or grades. To be eligible for the award, students must fulfilll the requirements established by the foundation.

Watch: How to apply video

Direct link to apply

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Scholarship Benefit

For the duration of their undergraduate degree or certificate program, chosen female students would get Rs 30,000 annually.Additionally, the Azim Premji Foundation has said that there are no fees associated with applying for scholarships.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility criteria

Students must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Must have passed Class 10 and Class 12 as regular students from a government school or college.

The school or college must be located in an eligible state or Union Territory.

Must have secured admission to the first year of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course.

The undergraduate degree or diploma course must have a duration of 2 to 5 years.

The course can be pursued at a government or recognised private college/university.

The institution can be located anywhere in India.

The scholarship is intended for eligible girl students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Steps to apply

Students can apply by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Azim Premji Foundation's official website.

Step 2: Select 'Register New Applicants Cohort 2026'.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and use a one-time password to confirm it.

Step 4: Make your password and user ID.

Step 5: Fill out the application after logging in.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files.

Step 7: Provide accurate bank account information.

Step 8: Save the application and send it in.

Watch: How to apply video

Direct link to apply

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Required docuements

Students need to upload the following documents while applying:

Recent passport-size photograph

Aadhaar Card

Bank account details

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Proof of admission to college

Document format and size:

Accepted formats: JPG, PNG or PDF

File size: 30 KB to 500 KB per document

Students who fit the requirements should apply by August 31st and retain a copy of the completed form for their records.