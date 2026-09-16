AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today At aaccc.gov.in; Check Details | Official website

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to declare the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result today, September 16, 2026. The aspirants who had appeared in the first round of counselling for getting admission into BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BSMS courses can know about their seat allotment from the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The seat allotment of Round 1 will mention the name of college and course to which the candidates have been allotted seats on the basis of NEET UG 2026 merit list and counselling choices.

The students who are allotted seats will need to get themselves admitted into the allotted institutes between September 17 to September 24, 2026.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following dates for the first round of counselling:

Round 1 seat allotment result: Expected September 16, 2026

Physical reporting and document verification: September 17 to September 24, 2026

Data verification by participating institutes: September 25 to September 26, 2026

The data verification process will be conducted after the reporting period to confirm the details of candidates who have secured admission through Round 1.

How To Check AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

The following are the steps that candidates need to follow in order to check the status of allotment online:

Step 1: Go to the official site of AACCC, which is www.aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the UG Counselling link.

Step 3: Go to Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result under Latest Events.

Step 4: Provide the necessary details such as NEET roll number and the password or date of birth.

Step 5: After entering the details, click on submit in order to see the seat allotment result.

Step 6: Verify the name of the allotted college and course and download the provisional allotment letter.

Candidates must verify all the details provided in the allotment letter.

What's next?

Candidates selected seats in Round 1 will be required to report physically to their respective institutes in the reporting period. The candidates need to carry the necessary original documents along with other documents related to admissions for verification.

Candidates who want to participate in other rounds of counselling may also be allowed to apply for an upgrade in their seats as per the counselling norms and availability.

The counselling also offers a free exit opportunity in the first round. The candidates who opt to exit as per the counselling norms will be able to participate in other rounds of counselling without losing their security deposit.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the AACCC official website for the Round 1 result and other information related to counselling.