Avish Educom, led by Manish and Nilesh Parakh, is revolutionizing the education sector in a big way

The education sector in India has opened up a plethora of learning opportunities for students as now they have the option of going that extra mile in educating themselves in various streams beyond conventional education, which follows students to complete regular college degrees and then looks out for jobs. This limited mindset doesn't allow students to think about various skill-based courses which are more beneficial. Skill-based courses help students in mastering subjects which interest them, and if they are passionate about their work, their career prospects take a giant leap, and that's the reason Avish Educom , a multi-skill institute, was formed by Manish Parakh along with Nilesh Parakh which has revolutionized the education industry in its distinct way.

Speaking on the subject of skilled education, its founder and chairman, Manish Parakh, says, "people have their mind set on the traditional education methods and don't look beyond that. Skill-based courses are neglected as most people are not aware of their potential and miss out on an opportune moment by not being a part of it. This fact is unknown by most people, owing to which they lose out on lucrative career options going ahead in life." The main aim behind founding Avish Educom was to provide skill-based training to its students, which would open up job opportunities in distinct sectors where demand overtakes supply. Co-founder and CEO Nilesh Parakh says that he has been around the education sector and has seen students completing their education following conventional methods and then running to secure their jobs with great difficulty.

Their wide range of courses like fashion design, interior design, web graphics and animation, cloud computing and security are extremely beneficial as they are high in demand and put their students' careers in the limelight. They have students coming in from Chhattisgarh and surrounding states to undergo training, and those who have passed out have been placed in advertising agencies, design studios, educational institutions, publishers, marketing firms and many more places.

To know more about their courses, visit www.avisheducom.com.