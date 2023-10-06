'Availability Of Accommodations Not Aligning With Graph,' Expert Warns Indian Students In UK

Saurabh Goel delves into UK's accommodation crisis. |

There is an upward trend in the number of students opting to go to the UK for higher studies. However, at present, the availability of accommodations isn’t aligning with the graph. According to an ICEF Monitor article, nearly four higher education students are competing for every available student housing bed in London.

Last year, construction was approved for less than half of the Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) beds approved in 2016. A slowdown in the delivery of new PBSA, matched with rising numbers of students, is leading the latter to struggle to secure accommodation in cities like Glasgow and Manchester. The shortfall in student housing is projected to exceed 600,000 beds by 2026.

Biggest challenges

The primary challenges in securing student accommodation include high costs, limited availability, and poor timing. For international students, particularly those from India, these challenges are compounded by several factors. These include a lack of knowledge about the importance of early booking, misconceptions surrounding visa rejections, and the complexities of scouting for rooms while managing contractual hassles.

Navigating these issues from abroad adds an additional layer of difficulty in securing suitable housing.

Potential Solutions

Universities could offer more affordable housing options and extend deadlines for accommodation applications, especially for students coming through clearing. Government intervention is also necessary, such as rent controls and stronger tenant protections.

Collaboration between universities and local governments could lead to the development of additional student housing. A breakthrough could also be achieved when universities partner with private providers to ensure that there are enough affordable options available for their students.

For example, we forged a strategic partnership with esteemed institutions such as the University of Westminster to facilitate seamless accommodation solutions for students during the critical September intake period.

Another viable solution is encouraging students to consider Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) over shared apartments. Opting for PBSA can minimize hassles related to contracts and maintenance, while also providing students with essential amenities for a comfortable living experience

Curbs on international students: A solution?

Some policymakers in the UK have proposed reducing the influx of international students as a potential solution to the accommodation crisis. However, such a measure may not fully address the underlying complexities contributing to the housing shortage.

Limiting international students could also have a negative impact on the diversity and financial health of universities, as international students often pay higher tuition fees.

Multi-faceted collaboration

The student accommodation crisis in the UK is a complex issue that requires multi-faceted solutions. A sustainable approach would involve both governmental and institutional changes. Government-private partnerships can also offer a viable solution, leveraging both sectors to improve student housing availability and affordability.

The author is the CEO & Co-founder, Amber, a student accomodation platform.

