Australia’s Queensland plans to welcome international students from 2022

Brisbane: Australia’s Queensland state on Tuesday said that it plans to welcome international students from 2022.

In an exclusive interaction with FPJ, the Media and Communications head of James Cook University (JCU) of Queensland said, “James Cook University warmly welcomes the Queensland Government’s proposal for the return of international students to the state."

“JCU looks forward to hundreds of international students returning to the University in 2022, including students from India. Pre-Covid, Indian students accounted for approximately 30% of JCU’s international students,” Richard stated.

“The return of international students will take place in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines,” he further added.

According to the JCU spokesman, all the students must be fully vaccinated and will have to undergo quarantine on arrival. The Queensland government indicated that students will have to undergo quarantine at the Wellcamp facility.

The state’s Tourism, Innovation, and Sports Minister Stiling Hinchliffe citing the importance of international students stated in a Joint Statement issued by the Queensland government, “International students are an important source of workers for many businesses in Queensland’s regional and metropolitan areas. The absence of international students has been particularly felt in the rural, hospitality and tourism industries.”

Pre-Covid, the international education sector of Queensland was worth an estimated $5.8 billion, the Joint Statement said.

"International students are such a vibrant part of all of our campuses and communities, and we look forward to welcoming them back to our state," Sandra Harding, the Vice-Chancellor and President of James Cook University and chair of the Queensland Vice-Chancellor Committee said.

