Australian State announces Covid -smart plan for schools

As part of an uphill battle to contain the current pandemic wave, Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday announced a Covid-19 smart plan aimed at minimizing the risk of infection when students return to school. As part of the new measures, every student and teacher in NSW government and non-government schools will be able to receive rapid antigen test (RAT) kits before in-person classes begin on February 1.

We will conduct surveillance testing twice a week for primary and high school students, school staff, and early childhood teachers. During the first four weeks of the semester, surveillance testing will take place, with two weeks of supplies distributed before the semester begins. Face masks are mandatory for all staff and high school students and are encouraged for children in primary schools. There will be limited interaction between different year groups, and schools have to limit visitors.

Several staffing contingencies are also in place including utilizing retired and studying teachers in case there are disruptions to the workforce. There are heated debates as to the most suitable time to reopen classrooms as NSW remains the epicenter of Australia's current wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The state recorded 20,324 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Despite the relatively flat epidemic growth curve in this week, the number of hospitalization and deaths remain high, with 2,712 hospitalization and 34 deaths recorded on the same day.NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said supporting students to return safely to the classroom is vital after two years of disruption to their education.

"Students learn best at school, some students have spent a quarter of their schooling at home. We're committed to bringing students back safely," he said. The government is distributing more than 12 million RATs to over 3,150 government, non-government schools, and early childhood centers to assist with surveillance testing of staff and students, Perrottet said. The state has started vaccination for five to 11 year old children. The latest figure shows that 26.5 percent of eligible children in NSW have received their first dose.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:06 PM IST