Australia-India MATES Program Offers 3,000 Annual Visas To Indian Students & Professionals

Australia and India are strengthening connections through the new Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early- Professionals Scheme (MATES), which will go into effect in late 2024. The Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement (MMPA), which was signed on May 23, 2023, is the basis for this endeavour.

Temporary work opportunities for Indian graduates

Under the Temporary Work (International Relations) (Subclass 403) category, the MATES program allows Indian graduates and early-career professionals from prestigious Indian colleges to apply for a temporary MATES visa, allowing them to live and work in Australia for a maximum of two years.

The program would use a pre-application ballot approach to distribute 3,000 temporary visas annually, guaranteeing an impartial and open selection procedure. In addition, participants are permitted to bring relatives, such as spouses and kids, who will be able to work in Australia without affecting the yearly visa cap.

The Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement (MMPA), which was signed in May 2023, has MATES as its central element, according to Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite. By drawing in India's skilled graduates with in-demand skills, MATES supports our migration policies, he said, helping both countries by promoting professional development in pertinent Australian areas.

Eligibility requirements for this MATES program:

Candidates should possess strong English language abilities (an IELTS score of at least 6, with a minimum score of 5 in each section);

Candidates should be 30 years of age or younger at the time of application.

Earned a bachelor's degree or more in a relevant discipline, such as mining, engineering, ICT, AI, FinTech, AgriTech, or renewable energy,

Applicants should have completed their studies within the last two years from an approved educational institution.