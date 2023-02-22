Australia extends post-study work rights for international, Indian students; details here

Representational image | Photo: Pixabay

In a piece of news that will bring joy to thousands of Indian and international students studying or wishing to study in Australia, PM Anthony Albanese-led Australian government has extended post-study work rights for the cohorts.

From July 1, 2023, international graduates in the country will gain an extra two years of post-study work rights, with the work hour cap increasing from 40 to 48 hours per fortnight.

Post-study work rights for select degrees in areas of verified skill shortages will be increased from:

Two years to four years for Bachelor's degrees

Three years to five years for select Master's degrees

Four years to six years for all doctoral qualifications.

The extension is in addition to the existing additional one to two years of work rights for eligible students who study, live, and work in regional areas.

The benefits of work rights extensions will be provided to international graduates, on temporary graduate visas (subclass 485), who have recently graduated with skills and qualifications relevant to specific occupations Australia needs.

Major sectors recognised for international graduates

The Australian government has also released a document containing a list of critical occupations based on their priority in Australia, which will require the participation of international graduates.

A Labour Market rating of ‘S’ represents an identified skills shortage at a national level, whereas a rating of ‘R’ specifies a shortage specific to regional areas only.

Areas such as Medicine and Nursing, Professional Health, Diagnostic, Allied Health, Teaching, Engineering, ICT, and Agriculture are the key sectors, where job opportunities are available for international graduates.

Students asked to know their rights, safeguard them

Students have also been acquainted with resources through which they can safeguard their rights, an example being The Fair Work Ombudsman.

If international students are being exploited in the workplace, they should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman who could support them.

The Assurance Protocol applies to temporary visas with work restrictions, including the Student visa (subclass 500). This allows international students to seek help from the Ombudsman without fear of visa cancellation, even if they have breached their visa conditions.

Employers are not able to cancel visas, even if you have breached your visa conditions, which enables the student to contact Fair Work Ombudsman in case their rights are being violated.

"The cap will apply to all international students, no matter when they began studying. The primary purpose of a student visa is to study in Australia. The working hour cap is intended to balance international students need to support themselves and gain work experience in Australia with their main purpose, which is to study in Australia," said the statement by the Australian government, in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section.

