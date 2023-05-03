Attention MBA aspirants! GMAC announces registration date for new GMAT Focus Edition

Representational image |

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the date for registration of the new Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition though the actual testing dates are yet to be announced.

GMAT, which is popular among MBA test takers worldwide, will conduct registration for its new focus edition from August 29 in order to 'test in the fourth quarter this year.'

The new test will witness quite a lot of changes, which will include a one hour shorter duration with 10 fewer and 13 fewer Quant and Verbal questions. The test will also include the new Data Insights section which will replace Integrated Reasoning.

Though the changes have been new announced, they will not come into effect until early next year. Applicants for the GMAT Focus Edition will not have to pay extra fees as well as it will remain the same as GMAT's earlier version.

"New GMAT will allow candidates to optimize their preparation for graduate business education while helping schools attract a global pool of qualified and diverse applicants," said a statement by GMAC CEO Jon Jones.

The GMAT Focus Edition prep materials will also be available on mba.com on June 6, with a free study planner lasting six weeks to help test takers stick to a schedule, inform prep activities, and track their progress and a free GMAT Focus Official Starter Kit that comes with a "sampler of 70 real GMAT questions and two full-length practice exams to help candidates establish performance baseline.”

The new Focus Edition will also allow the candidates to mark certain questions and review or revise them which will for the first time give them the ability to change three answers per section. Candidates can also attempt the questions in any order they wish.

Read Also Why experts, students are divided on new changes in GMAT