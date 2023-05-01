 Attention! Indian students can apply for US study visa this month; details inside
The fees for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), as well as other non-petition-based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, would be raised from $160 to $185 (Rs 15,140 for Indians) beginning May 30, 2023, as per an official release.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Students who are interested in taking the fall semester courses in the United States should stay alert as the visa application procedure will begin this month. | File

Mumbai: The US Government is getting ready to start the application window for the US Student Visa required for fall intake 2023. The first batch of appointments will be available in mid-May, informed the US Consulate General in Hyderabad in an official message.

Students who are interested in taking the fall semester courses in the United States should stay alert as the visa application procedure will begin this month.

The US government has, however, extended the visa waiver scheme for in-person interviews until December 31, 2023. The waiver has been extended to some students, professors, research associates, specialists, and others.

Furthermore, the US has stated that it intends to issue over a million student visas and H1-B visas. This development comes as the US State Department announces an increase in student visa prices.

