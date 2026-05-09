ATMA Result 2026 Out At atmaaims.com; Download Scorecard Using PID And Date Of Birth

ATMA May 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the ATMA May 2026 result on May 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, ATMA AIMS.

To download the scorecard, candidates need to log in using their Personal Identification Number (PID) and password or date of birth. The ATMA May 2026 exam was conducted on May 3, 2026, in computer-based mode at designated test centres across the country.

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination accepted by more than 200 institutes across India for admission to MBA, PGDM, MMS, and other postgraduate management programmes.

ATMA May 2026: Important Dates

ATMA May 2026 Exam Date: May 3, 2026

ATMA May 2026 Result Date: May 9, 2026

ATMA May 2026: How to Download ATMA Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official ATMA website.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Login” link.

Step 3: Enter your PID and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View your ATMA May 2026 scorecard.

Step 6: Download and print the scorecard for future use.

ATMA May 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The ATMA 2026 scorecard includes:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Section-wise scores

Overall score

Result validation key

Valid admission year

ATMA May 2026: What is After the ATMA Result 2026?

With the results now available, candidates should begin shortlisting colleges that accept ATMA scores. Participating institutes will release their individual cut-offs and admission schedules based on candidates’ percentiles.

The next stages of the admission process may include:

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT), if applicable

Candidates are advised to regularly check the websites of their preferred institutes for updates on counselling and admission rounds.